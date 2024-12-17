MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Cold case investigators announced Monday they’re finally bringing justice to Michelle Miller, a Cambridge mother of two they said was killed by a man hired by her abusive partner.

Edward J. Watson, 65, is facing charges 32 years after Miller’s death.

Daniel Innes, the partner who investigators said hired Watson, died more than 10 years ago while in prison for an unrelated manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors said Miller disappeared one day after telling a social worker she was going to seek a restraining order against Innes, the father of her two children.

Two weeks later, her body was found in the basement of an abandoned building in Cambridge.

Court papers said investigators years later searched social service records detailing Miller’s relationship, and an old tip led to Watson, who opened up.

“In a third interview, he admitted for the first time that he had been in an abandoned apartment at the time of her death, and in fact that he had struck her,” said cold case prosecutor David Solet. “He was alone with her at the time that he struck those blows. And that those blows killed her.”

Watson’s lawyer said he has little to add.

“The government’s taken 32 years to make an accusation against him,” said defense attorney Leonard Milligan. “It’s gonna take me a lot more than 32 minutes.”

Investigators said hearing of the arrest was bittersweet for Miller’s now adult children, who had no idea their father was allegedly involved in their mother’s murder.

““On the one hand realizing that the police had never given up in the search for what happened to their mother and that we were, as I said, able to begin today a journey of accountability for Mr. Watson, but then also learning that the person who was their biological father is the person who is alleged to have set that in motion,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Prosecutors said Miller, her alleged killer, and former abusive boyfriend, were all classmates in school together.

