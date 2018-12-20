Investigators: Man’s body found after fire in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Officials say a man’s body was found following a fire that swept through a home in Millinocket, Maine.

State fire officials say the 2½-story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The body is being transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

A team of fire marshal investigators is at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

