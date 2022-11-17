WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were keeping a close eye on travelers arriving on ferries from Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night as they continue their search for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint.

Police could be see standing by as passengers arrived.

Diane Hoffman said a man on the ferry told her he was questioned by police.

The increased police presence comes after tactical teams descended on a Holiday Inn in Falmouth after receiving information that suggested the suspects were there. That search was unsuccessful.

