Investigators: NH cop violently assaulted woman, tried to get her to lie about attack

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire cop is facing a slew of criminal charges after investigators say he violently assaulted a woman and then tried to get her to lie to police about the attack.

Bryan Croft, a 39-year-old member of the Concord Police Department, is slated to be arraigned at a later date on charges including second-degree assault, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and domestic violence, according to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

Croft was arrested Friday in connection with an alleged assault involving a woman at his home in Concord on Oct. 17, 2020, Young said in a news release.

He is accused of strangling the victim to the point where she experienced impeded breathing and blood circulation, as well as a change in voice. Investigators say he then slammed a door on the victim’s arm, leaving her with pain and bruising.

Out of fear that an investigation was pending, Croft then allegedly urged the victim to tell state police that nothing happened and that “she was injured by falling into a lally column while moving exercise equipment.”

Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 13, investigators say Croft removed a baby monitor from his home in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence of the alleged assault, in addition to directing the victim to delete photos and videos from her phone.

It’s not yet clear when Croft will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)