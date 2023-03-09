RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have offered a reward as they search for a suspect who officials said robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Randolph on Thursday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the worker was approached from behind while in the vicinity of Canton Street delivering mail around 1:50 p.m.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot after robbing the letter carrier.

The worker was not hurt, according to the postal inspection service.

Randolph police are investigating alongside the postal inspection service.

Officials have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455, say, “law enforcement,” and reference case number 3989020.

