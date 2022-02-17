(WHDH) — A former official at a rehabilitation agency in Georgia was recently indicted after an investigation revealed that she allegedly wore a fake pregnant stomach so she could take paid maternity leave.

Robin Folsom, a former Director of External Affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, was indicted last week by a Fulton County grand jury on three counts of false statements and one count of identity fraud, according to the Georgia Office of the Inspector General.

In October 2020, the 43-year-old informed the human resources division that she was pregnant and later announced that she had given birth in May 2021, the IG’s office said.

GVRA leadership said it later received an email from an individual claiming to be the father of the child and stating that Folsom had been mandated several weeks of rest following the delivery. As a result, Folsom was granted seven weeks of paid FMLA leave.

In March 2021, a co-worker observed the lower portion of Folsom’s stomach “come away” from her body and believed Folsom wore a fake pregnant stomach, according to the IG’s office.

Folsom also allegedly sent pictures of her new baby to various GVRA employees, but the pictures appeared to be inconsistent and depicted children with varying skin tones, investigators added.

Folsom had previously reported the birth of a child in July 2020 and claimed she was again pregnant in August 2021, but investigators say the State Office of Vital Records did not possess any birth certificate listing Folsom as a mother.

Folsom resigned in October 2021 after speaking with the IG’s office.

