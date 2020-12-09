Investigators: Peabody man facing eviction set apartment on fire

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man facing eviction was arrested on Tuesday after investigators say he tried to set fire to his own apartment.

Teandro Moore, 33, has been charged with attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of personal property, attempting to disable a fire alarm system, and burning personal property to defraud insurance, Peabody Fire Chief Joseph L. Daly, Peabody Police Chief Thomas M. Griffin, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

Investigators responding to Moore’s apartment on Main Street learned the fire had originated in a plastic wastebasket in the bathroom.

It was later determined that Moore intentionally set the blaze because there were no possible accidental ignition sources, officials said. The fire alarm sounding device in his apartment was also disabled.

Prior to the fire, Moore had been notified of the start of an eviction process for failure to pay rent. He also reportedly obtained renter’s insurance.

“Setting fire in a 20-unit apartment building, attempting to disable the fire alarms and then leaving, put every other resident in harm’s way. Fortunately this fire stayed small, but all fires start small and can grow extremely fast,” Daly said in a statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

