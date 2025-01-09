RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say that Raynham Police Officers were justified when they shot and killed a man last year in April.

During the incident, officers arrived at a home for a wellness check when 35-year-old Stephen MacLean answered the door.

Bodycam footage shows MacLean armed with a handgun, pointing it at officers.

Two officers fired their guns and a third deployed a stun gun.

The officers tried to give MacLean medical aid until paramedics arrived.

