SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Investigators are looking into why a small plane crashed in a farm near a small Connecticut airport, where authorities found the wreckage empty. It turned out that the uninjured pilot had gotten a ride home in another aircraft.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 apparently overshot a runway sometime Tuesday evening at the Simsbury Airport, near Hartford.

The crash wasn’t reported until the farm owner came upon the wreckage in a greenhouse near the end of the runway around 8:30 p.m., Simsbury Fire Chief James Baldis told reporters.

He said authorities eventually determined that the pilot had been dropping his plane off for service and had someone else following him in a different plane, which picked him up after the wreck.

“He’s perfectly OK. Unfortunately, he just didn’t report the fact that this had happened,” Baldis said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)