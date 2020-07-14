Investigators recover body of missing fisherman from Dartmouth water

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have recovered the body of a 76-year-old fisherman who was reported missing in Dartmouth Tuesday.

The body of Robert Griffith was found about half a mile off the coast of Barney’s Joy Beach in the afternoon, officials said. His boat was found around 12:45 p.m. on the beach.

Griffith left his South Dartmouth home around 5 a.m. for a fishing trip and was due back around 8 a.m.

His wife reported him missing around 11:30 a.m.

His death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

No further information was released.

