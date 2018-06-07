HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators recovered a pellet gun at Bare Cove Park in Hingham Wednesday that a homeless man may have used in a fight before leading police on an hours-long search.

The discovery of the pellet gun came after officers arrested Thomas Walwood, 55, for allegedly assaulting another homeless person with the firearm just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told officers that the man had asked him for marijuana and when he gave it to him, Walwood picked up a handgun and pointed it at his chest. The two then met up again a short time later in a different part of the park, where Walwood allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Officers, along with the use of K9s and a drone, searched for Walwood in the park for over three hours before finding him in a tent around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Walwood is being held without bail and has a dangerouness hearing scheduled for Monday.

