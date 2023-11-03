BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have released new images of a man who is being sought in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a garage at Logan Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s released the photos of Kevin Kangethe, 40, who is wanted in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu, 31, of Whitman.

Officials said investigators determined Kangethe had boarded a flight to Kenya prior to her body being discovered.

Family members said Mbitu went by the nickname “Maggie.” Her family said they reported her missing after her employer called Tuesday morning and said she had not shown up for her nursing job in Halifax. Missing person posters soon shared online said Mbitu was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday as she left her workplace.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt. We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)