Investigators release surveillance video of suspect in massive 2017 Waltham blaze

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities released surveillance video Monday of a person walking back and forth inside a massive Waltham construction project last year shortly before an arson fire engulfed the apartment complex.

The arson fire, which occurred July 23, 2017, decimated a large apartment complex that was under construction.

In a statement, State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said, “Anyone who recognizes this person or has information on who he is or where he might be is asked to call the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-692-9229 or the Waltham Detectives Bureau at 781-314-3550.”

In addition to the $5,000 reward offered by the Arson Watch Reward Program for information that helps solve the case, the property owners and their general contractor, Callahan Construction Managers, is offering a reward of up to $100,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

In a joint statement, Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson and Waltham Fire Chief Thomas MacInnis said, “We need the community to come forward and help us solve this case. Let us determine what information is important. I want to thank those who have already shared photos and videos of the fire.”

The fire is being investigated by Waltham police detectives, members of the Waltham Fire Department, and state troopers assigned to the State Fire Marhsal’s Office.

