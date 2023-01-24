BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are resuming a search Tuesday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield.

Authorities say a special emergency response team, trained search and rescue unit, and state police canines will continue searching the wooded area near Brittany Tee’s home Tuesday morning. Divers will also start searching ponds.

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Officials searched the area immediately outside the home and around Main and Limerick streets last week, with ATVs and a helicopter actively scanning the woods. On January 17, the search area increased from a two to three-mile radius, and Massachusetts State Police were seen lining the side of a road near Routes 9 and 148.

On Saturday, another 250 acres were searched, but police say no evidence of Tee or her whereabouts were found.

A friend of Tee’s said the 35-year-old’s boyfriend has been cooperating with police throughout the operation and no foul play is suspected.

“She loves her family and would never do this to them – this is completely out of character,” Matti Sjoblom told 7NEWS.

Officials ask residents with home security cameras or outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary, especially those who live by Maple or Main Street.

Tee is described as being 5’6” and weighing 120 pounds, as well as having brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time.

At a news conference on January 16, officials said Tee was reported missing to local police the night of January 12 and that a number of leads were investigated shortly afterwards. Information gathered from those leads have since led to the search areas authorities continue to focus on, according to the district attorney.

“What we really want to make sure is that anyone that has any video at all, and a lot of people have come forward – it’s been very helpful,” District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at the conference. “If it doesn’t lead us somewhere, it helps us to eliminate different things that can help us go into the right direction. But check your garages, check your sheds – if you’ve got a hunting blind, check that, too.”

Early also said Tee was believed to have had her phone on her at the time she was last seen, and that state and local police were actively working with Apple and Facebook to obtain electronic evidence that might assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570.

Those interested in using the dedicated tip line can call 508-453-7589.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)