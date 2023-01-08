COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen returning to the home of missing Cohasset woman on Sunday hours before her husband was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

As the search for mother of three Ana Walshe, 39, stretched on for another day, authorities could be seen returning to her home to collect evidence. The search of the home came after several days of searching a wooded area.

Police officers could be seen removing boxes from the home.

Hours later, officials announced Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, 46, has been taken into custody on a charge of misleading a police investigation, according to Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police.

During the course of the investigation, police developed probably cause to believe that Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators, according to a release.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

