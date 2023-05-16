HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were back at the scene of a massive fire in Hull on Tuesday, attempting to determine what caused the blaze that engulfed a home on Q Street the day before.

Cell phone video shared with 7NEWS showed intense flames burning throughout the seaside residence as locals watched crews attempt to contain the fire.

By Tuesday afternoon, piles of charred debris made up most of what was left as officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office sorted through the remnants, trying to determine what sparked the inferno.

Whipping winds likely fueled the fast-moving fire at the 4,000-square-foot home, according to Hull’s fire chief, who indicated the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

“I think that we had a real windy day and a heavy fire load in this house, and it had a little headway on us so, when it got loose, it just kind of came right through the whole house,” Chief Christopher Russo told 7NEWS.

Resident Jen Millen was not home when the flames broke out and could only look on in disbelief as it burned Monday, telling 7NEWS at the time that she lost everything in the fire, including her dog.

“[There’s] been a lot of tragedy in this family,” said Millen, who previously lost her husband to pancreatic cancer two years ago. “This has been a very difficult day.”

With the house considered a total loss, officials said the remains would have to be torn down. The costs of the damage are believed to be around $2 million.

