TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A preliminary investigation suggests a natural gas leak caused a home in Taunton to explode then burst into flames Wednesday, sending a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter to the hospital with severe burns, according to Taunton Fire Chief Steven P. Lavigne.

The Taunton Fire Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Taunton Police Department, and other agencies helped in the investigation after the home at 78 Plain Street went up in flames just before 10 a.m.

7NEWS obtained Taunton police body camera video from the chaotic moment officers arrived at the home, helping to get neighbors through the feet of snow to safety. Police said they also worked to dig out fire hydrants from the snow before firefighters arrived.

Lavigne says due to the major damage to the home, the exact location of the leak and the cause of ignition are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

The woman and child who were injured remain in two different Rhode Island hospitals being treated for burns, according to Lavigne.

7NEWS spoke with Shnider Germilus, the woman’s boyfriend and child’s father, Thursday. He said he was at work when the explosion was triggered.

“She [his girlfriend] had started the stove, and when she ran out she remembered she had to get our daughter. She ran back inside while the house was on fire and everything…saved my daughter’s life,” said Germilus.

He recalled his girlfriend telling him that she was about to make breakfast.

“She was making pancakes for my daughter, she always makes pancakes for my daughter,” he said.

Germilus told 7NEWS he has been going back and forth to both hospitals, checking on both his girlfriend and his daughter. Despite the traumatic incident, he said his two-year-old daughter is doing well.

“She’s in good spirits, you know, she seems fine. She’s talking and everything. She said, ‘I love you dada,’ she’s being strong right now for a little kid,” said Germilus. “I’m just happy they’re alive, you know, I got my family still and everything. I’m just happy I got both of my babies.”

Officials are using this incident as a reminder of what to do if you smell gas in your home.

In a statement, Lavigne wrote, “Our thoughts remain with the mother and daughter who were seriously injured, as well as everyone affected by this incident…The Taunton Fire Department would like to remind residents that if you ever smell natural gas in your home or any building, it is imperative that you get everyone outside right away and call 911. In these circumstances, do not use any household appliances, electrical switches, electronic devices, or anything that could start a spark. Get everyone outside first, and then call 911.”

Lavigne said the home is a total loss, and the situation is still being investigated.

A GoFundMe for the mother and 2-year-old whose home exploded can be found here.

A GoFundMe for a next-door neighbor whose home was also damaged can be found here.

