FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s office in a report Thursday said the deadly officer-involved shooting of former New Bedford Interim Fire Chief Paul Coderre, Jr. last year was justified.

The shooting happened on Dec. 29 shortly before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bayside Lounge in Fairhaven.

The DA’s office said officers first responded after a person called 911 and told a dispatcher several civilians were trying to prevent an intoxicated man from driving. Officers from Acushnet and Mattapoisett soon Fairhaven police on scene and engaged in a standoff with the intoxicated man, who was later identified as Coderre.

The DA’s office said Coderre had a gun and repeatedly threatened to shoot himself.

Officers eventually tried to use a series of less lethal weapons to end the standoff. When none of those weapons succeeded in subduing Coderre, though, the DA’s office said Coderre drew his gun and started firing at officers who had gathered nearby.

An Acushnet police officer was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The DA’s office said four officers shot at Coderre, who suffered five gunshot wounds and later died.

The DA’s office said it reviewed video of the incident and interviewed several people as part of its investigation.

“In the face of Coderre’s repeated threats to use [the] firearm on himself or on the officers if they tried to intervene, the police at the scene attempted to bring about a peaceful conclusion by talking with Coderre,” the DA’s office said in the conclusion to its report.

“Due to Mr. Coderre’s unprovoked actions, the use of deadly force in this incident was reasonable based on the totality of the circumstances,” the DA’s office later added.

