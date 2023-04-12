REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Remains found outside an apartment building in Revere Tuesday have been determined to be those of a baby girl, state police said on Wednesday.

Police said the infant was “at or close to full term” and “likely was white or light skinned.”

State police previously said Revere police patrols responded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to a building on Dolphin Avenue after officials said a man found the possible remains.

7NEWS sources said the infant’s remains were found in a bag near a trash and recycling area.

The medical examiner arrived late Tuesday night and removed the body.

In their update on Wednesday, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had conducted a post-mortem examination. A determination of the child’s cause and manner of death was pending as an investigation continued.

State police asked anyone with information about the infant to call their Suffolk County detective unit at 617-727-8817.

