WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police revealed new information about the man who they believe may have targeted his victims during a deadly attack in Winthrop over the weekend because of their race,

A state police tracking dog along with homicide detectives scoured the area near Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop Wednesday searching for any new evidence connected to last 28-year-old Nathan Allen’s deadly rampage.

A law enforcement source told 7NEWS that investigators are looking for additional evidence after police located a backpack belonging to Allen placed off a dirt trail located not far from his apartment building hours after the chilling executions.

The source said officers located dozens of rounds of ammunition and loaded magazine clips, plus other weapons and a prescription bottle with Allen’s name on it inside the bag.

No one answered the door at the Allens apartment where he lived with his wife before he was shot and killed by police Saturday.



Ayoub Abora lives in the same building as Allen and said it is incredibly bizarre that no one ever him.

“I’ve never seen him in my life and I have lived here for years,” he said.



Investigators are continuing to backtrack Allen’s steps by focusing on the lot where he stole a box truck to see what set him off on what the district attorney maintains was a hate-filled attack.

In the meantime, residents are preparing to gather at a candlelight vigil to remember the victims Thursday night.

The city of Winthrop is providing mental health support in the aftermath of the shooting. Emotional support dogs were brought to a local senior center Wednesday night for people who saw or were affected by the shooting.

City officials say emotional support resources are still available to those who need them.

