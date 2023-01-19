COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a motive for the murder of Ana Walshe as prosecutors build their case against her husband Brian Walshe.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors hinted at what they think the motive may have been. They say that on Dec. 27, just days before Ana disappeared, Brian googled “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” and “how long for someone to be missing to inherit.”

“Just because you delete your internet history or your cookies or your cache doesn’t mean that information is gone,” said Dr. Kellie Wallace, Assistant Professor of Justice at Lasell University.

Wallace said these searches and the timing of them give prosecutors a lot to work off of.

“The search history is so frantic and so fast that I wonder if this wasn’t intentional, as in he didn’t mean to kill her at the time,” she said. “A crime of passion.”

Brian is bring held without bail and is due back in court on Feb. 9.

