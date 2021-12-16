(WHDH) — Law enforcement officials recently called off the search for a missing 5-year-old girl after her sister reportedly told investigators that she “had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves.”

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office in Washington state had been seeking information from anyone who may had seen Oakley Carlson alive since January 2021 but the search for her ended Monday after crews scoured her family home and surrounding property, KCPQ-TV reported.

The search was launched on Dec. 6 after Oakley’s school principal overheard her sister make disturbing statements and requested a welfare check, according to the news outlet.

The principal reportedly told investigators that Oakley’s sister stated, “Oakley is no more” and “there is no Oakley,” during a sleepover that the girl was having with her daughter.

Court documents obtained by the news outlet indicated that Oakley’s sister told a child advocate that “her mother Jordan had told her not to talk about Oakley” and that wolves were to blame for her disappearance.

The search yielded no evidence linked to Oakley and a sheriff’s office investigator told the TV station that the likelihood of the child being alive is “not very good.”

Oakley’s parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, have since been arrested on a charge of second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, for allegedly withholding Oakley’s sister’s medication for about 15 months.

Authorities noted that the medication is necessary for the girl’s wellbeing and her parents’ alleged actions put her at risk for physical impairment that could eventually result in death.

The parents also allegedly claimed that the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30, 2021.

Even if Oakley is not found, her parents could still reportedly face manslaughter or murder charges.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 360-964-1729.

