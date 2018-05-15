Investigators searching NH woods in connection with 1980 cold case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Federal agents and homicide detectives in Manchester, New Hampshire, resumed digging in a wooded area Tuesday as part of an investigation into a decades-old cold case.

Crews are searching for evidence linked to the sudden disappearance of Denise Daneault, a divorced mother of two, who was reported missing in June 1980.

The search is focused behind the Kimball Street housing project. It’s not clear what led investigators back to the neighborhood, but authorities spent nearly a week combing through the area in 2017.

Residents say they are concerned with the increased police presence and are hoping for a resolution.

“Hopefully they find her,” Samantha Dawson said. “It’s sad. There are kids that live around here. You don’t want to see that kind of stuff.”

Investigators have been tightlipped, offering few details on the matter.

The search is expected to last through the afternoon.

FBI and police in Manchester NH digging in the woods in connection with a nearly 4 decades old cold case #7News pic.twitter.com/vkOYlyGpfH — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 15, 2018

