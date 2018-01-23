Investigators searching Peabody home in connection with double murder

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are searching a home in Peabody Tuesday in connection with a double homicide that took place last year.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and Peabody Police are conducting a search of the property at 19 Farm Avenue.

Wes Doughty, 39, of Danvers, is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, whose bodies were found at the home on the evening of Feb. 18, 2017. Police say the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

Doughty was arrested days later in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and extradited back to Massachusetts. He is awaiting trial on murder charges.

During the investigation into the double homicide, information was obtained that necessitates a further search of the property, according to investigators.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that crews are searching for possible buried bodies on the property.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public’s safety.

