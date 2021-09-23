REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are offering a reward in exchange for information that helps them identify a man who was spotted near the scene of a pair of fires that were intentionally set at a Target in Revere on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to the department store on Furlong Drive around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday found a fire burning in a trash can inside a family restroom near the lobby and a second blaze in the mulch along the side of the building, Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright, Revere Police Chief David Callahan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

Investigators believe both fires had been intentionally set.

A review of video footage from cameras in the area showed a person in the vicinity at the time of the fires and investigators are now trying to identify him.

A still image from the video showed the man in question wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers shirt, a blue Lost Angeles Dodgers hat, hiked up sweatpants, and black and red sneakers.

“We believe this individual may have information that could help investigators,” Revere Fire Chief Bright said.

Anyone who has useful information can call the Arson Hotline confidentially at 1-800-682-9229 and receive a reward of up to $5,000.

