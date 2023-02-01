BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993 are now seeking information about a piece of clothing that was found near the child’s remains.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released a photo on Wednesday of a white tank top-style shirt, with a blue, purple, and pink colored “Boston” motif on the front. Gulluni said the shirt has no tags or size information.

Officials say they are interested in determining who owned the shirt, its origin or places where it was known to be sold, anything about its manufacture, and any information regarding its association with the area where Holly was found.

Holly Piirainen went missing in August 1993 while on vacation with her father and other family members at her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge. Her remains were found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993.

Nearly 30 years later, her murder still remains unresolved.

“Just a couple weeks ago, on January 19, 2023, Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday,” Gulluni said at a press conference Wednesday. “For the past thirty years, the Piirainen family has been coping with this unimaginable tragedy. In this endeavor to seek justice for Holly, we work as many hours as we can devote, we spare no expense, we deploy only the best investigators, and we employ the latest technologies; however, in many instances, we cannot do it alone. We need the public’s assistance; we need someone, who knows something, to stand up with us and do what’s right.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Holly’s Tip-Line at 413-426-3507 or use Text-a-Tip, by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by the tip.

