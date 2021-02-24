Investigators: Triple murder suspect confessed to cooking neighbor’s heart, feeding it to his family

(WHDH) — A man suspected of murdering three people reportedly cut out his neighbor’s heart and then fed it to two of his family members “to release the demons” before killing them as well, according to authorities.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, of Oklahoma, is facing murder charges in connection with the recent deaths of his 41-year-old neighbor, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, his 67-year-old uncle, Leon Pye, and his 4-year old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Anderson visited Blankenship on Feb. 9, stabbed her to death, and took her heart back to Pye’s home, where he had been staying, The Oklahoman reported.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” an agent with the Bureau of Investigation stated, according to the news outlet.

Anderson then allegedly murdered his uncle and granddaughter before stabbing his aunt, who survived, authorities said.

“Pye’s wife, Delsie, was maimed during the attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” the Bureau of Investigation wrote in the release.

Anderson, who was taken into custody at the scene, allegedly told investigators on Feb. 12 that he was responsible for Blankenship’s death.

The case has sparked outrage in the area because Anderson was just released from prison in January, according to the Oklahoman. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in 2017 but was let out when Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his time.

Anderson is currently being held at the Grady County Jail.

