CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The cause of a fire that ripped through a residential building in Chelsea last week will remain unknown due to the extensive damage the fire caused, city officials said.

The fire happened at 185 Washington Street last Wednesday. Fifty people were displaced as firefighters spent hours battling the flames.

In an update Tuesday, the city of Chelsea said municipal officials have been working with community partners and state agencies to support the displaced families with nights in a local hotel, donations for basic needs, and meals.

Officials have also connected families with additional support through organizations including the Recovery Resource Center, La Colaborativa and the Neighborhood Developers.

After nearly a week in one hotel, officials said families were scheduled to check out on Tuesday. From there, they will have the option to spend up to two weeks in an extended stay hotel, if needed.

“All impacted families have met with state officials and those that qualify have been given the option to enter the emergency assistance shelter system supported by the Commonwealth,” the city of Chelsea said.

“The City is grateful to the Chelsea Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Salvation Army, Red Cross, La Colaborativa, the Neighborhood Developers, and other local organizations that assembled to collaborate and support these Chelsea families,” officials continued.

While investigators will not be able to find what sparked last week’s fire, officials urged Chelsea residents to remain vigilant and take safety precautions to prevent future fires.

