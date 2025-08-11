SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Somerville late Sunday night.

Investigators say the fire likely started due to an unattended candle.

The fire was contained to one unit of the building on Powder House Boulevard, though heavy smoke spread through the second floor and onto the third.

One resident jumped out of their window to escape, with their safe descent assisted by a quick-thinking neighbor.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said it was a hazardous situation.

“Another resident actually dragged a mattress over that I believe maybe was out for the rubbish and put it down before the person jumped,” he said. “Also a deputy chief helped break the woman’s fall when she fell so I think that sort of prevented more serious injuries from her. A lot of work had to happen in a short amount of time in order to get these people out of this building safely.”

9 units were left uninhabitable due to smoke and water from the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)