NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators uncovered what appeared to be a clandestine meth lab in a wooded area behind a Norton motel.

Officers searching for a possible homeless encampment behind the Extended Stay America on South Washington Street around 2 p.m. discovered a plastic tote containing bottles of chemicals, among other items.

No one was near the area at the time.

The Department of Environmental Protection was immediately notified, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team and the Norton Fire Department.

No one was injured during the incident.

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Norton Police Detective Division.

