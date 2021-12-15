FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators looking into the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Foxboro on Wednesday morning uncovered an elaborate marijuana grow operation after the flames were knocked down, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Central Street found flames shooting out of a home around 5 a.m., according to fire officials.

Between 12 and 15 people were displaced. There were no reported injuries.

First responders stumbled upon the grow operation after crews spent the morning attempting to salvage Christmas presents from the charred home, according to Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.

“Any time you have a fire it’s a tragedy, but this close to the holidays it just compounds it,” Kelleher said. “We tried to salvage as many of the Christmas presents as we could.”

One person who was taken into custody in connection with the grow operation is expected to face charges.

Officials said the fire started in the basement and appeared to be electrical in nature.

No other information was immediately available.

Suspect set to face a judge after investigators stumble upon elaborate pot growing operation after putting out a house fire in Foxboro this morning #7News pic.twitter.com/28xCdB63n7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 15, 2021

