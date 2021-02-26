CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The person who died in a dramatic house fire in Camden was a 14-year-old boy who lived there, officials said Friday.

The state medical examiner’s office will use DNA tests to confirm the identity of the teen, Lt. Troy Gardner from the state fire marshal’s office told reporters.

Two adults were in the home at the time of the fire early Thursday, and one of them was critically injured trying to reach the boy, Gardner said. Both of them remained hospitalized, he said.

Meanwhile, a blaze that killed a 7-year-old girl earlier in the week in Lincoln started in an area where electrical work had been completed three days earlier, and the flames were fueled by kerosene from a plastic container that failed, Gardner said.

The victim, Adele Parent, was unable to escape Monday evening and adults in the home were unable to reach her because of intense heat and smoke, Gardner said.

