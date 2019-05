REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Fire Investigation crews are investigating the cause of a fire in Revere.

Firefighters arrived at a building fire on Revere Beach Boulevard near Carey Circle around 11 a.m. Saturday.

State police temporarily closed part of the road to assist in the operation.

It has not been said whether anyone was hurt.

