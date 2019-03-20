Iowa police officers catch children jumping from burning building

(WHDH) — Officers in Des Moines, Iowa are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a family from a burning apartment by catching children as they jumped from a third-floor window.

Body camera video captured the intense moments as the family inside that building realized they were stuck on the third floor.

Although the smoke was too thick to enter the building, officers sprang into action when they realized children were trapped inside.

“Send them down, I’ve got them! Drop him, drop him!” one officer could be heard shouting in the video.

Firefighters then used a ladder to help the mother down.

Thanks to the quick action of those officers, everyone was able to escape the burning building safely.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)