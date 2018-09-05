(WHDH) — Apple is recalling the iPhone 8 after learning that it will randomly freeze or turn off.

A manufacturing defect involving the phone’s logic board is causing the phones’ issues, according to the company.

In some cases, the phone won’t turn back on.

The recall involves iPhone 8s sold between September 2017 to March 2018.

Apple says it will fix the problem for free.

