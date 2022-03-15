They say the eyes are the window to the soul — and apparently now the key to your iPhone.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update now allows iPhone users to unlock their devices while still wearing a mask.

After installing the update, users can simply open Settings, scroll down to Face ID, tap it, enter their passcode, and select “Face ID with a Mask.”

The update also features an array of new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

