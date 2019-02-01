Ipswich fire crews rescue deer trapped on frozen river

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A team of Ipswich firefighters sprang into action Friday to rescue a deer that fell through the frozen Ipswich River.

Using wetsuits, an inflatable raft, and rope, the fire crew made their way out onto the ice, grabbed the terrified animal, and pulled it to shore.

Photos from the scene showed crews wrapping the deer in a blanket before it bounded away into the woods.

