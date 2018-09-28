Ipswich police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ipswich police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Friday, officials say.

Officers responding to the area of Boxford Road about 5:12 p.m. for reports of a motorcycyle off the road say paramedics were performing CPR on a 74-year-old Florida man, according to Ipswich police.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed the man was driving a Harley Davidson trike motorcycle when he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

