Ipswich police locate missing elderly man who suffers from dementia

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Ipswich have located an elderly man with dementia who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who police identified as Joseph, was last seen walking on Liberty Street toward CVS around 4 p.m., according to the Ipswich Police Department.

Police say Joseph has been known to travel up to 10 miles in a day.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police announced that they had located him.

No additional information was available.

