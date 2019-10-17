Ipswich police searching for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Ipswich are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

The man, who police identified as Joseph, was last seen walking on Liberty Street toward CVS around 4 p.m., according to the Ipswich Police Department.

Police say Joseph has been known to travel up to 10 miles in a day.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt with Moynihan Lumber written on it, and a white ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-356-4343.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)