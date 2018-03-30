Ipswich police searching for van they say suspiciously approached 2 children

IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - Ipswich police are on the look out for a van they say approached two children riding their bikes.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the area of Currier Park and Avery Street, near Ipswich High School, Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a gold colored minivan with its side door open pulled over near two children who were riding bicycles.

Witnesses reported that the van drove away after two elderly occupants saw a parent nearby, police said.

Officials added that the occupants of the van did not say anything to the children before driving away.

Anyone who witnessed a similar incident or recognizes the van is asked to call the Ipswich Police Department at 978-356-4343.

