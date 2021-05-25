Ipswich police seek help identifying woman who allegedly broke into car, tried to cash check using fake ID

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Ipswich are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a car and tried to cash a check using using a stolen identification and debit card, officials announced Tuesday.

On May 18, investigators learned that a vehicle had been broken into at the Dow Brook parking area next to White Farms and that the victim’s wallet containing credit cards and her driver’s license had been stolen, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to cash a check at Brookline Bank in Newton using the stolen identification and a debit card, which were confiscated by the bank, officials added.

Police say the believe the suspect is wearing a dark wig and driving a silver Kia SUV with Massachusetts plate number 47G250.

Tactics used by the suspect closely resemble the ones used by the “Felony Lane Gang,” which is known to target women for identity theft, according to police.

State police, Newton police, and Wayland police are assisting Ipswich police with an investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Ipswich detectives at 978-356-4343.

