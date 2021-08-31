IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - People who are eligible to get a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their shot at vaccination clinics in Ipswich.

Ipswich Town Manager Anthony Marino and Director of Public Health Colleen Fermon announced Monday that town vaccination clinics have been authorized to administer third doses.

People eligible to get a third dose include those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The town is recommending that individuals talk to their medical providers to see if they have any specific recommendations for their patients, such as stopping a medication before receiving the third dose.

Booster doses are not currently available and the town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities, Marino and Fermon said.

Vaccination clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts.

Clinics are held on Mondays, with the exception of Labor Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)