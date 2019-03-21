Ipswich woman buys husband $1M winning scratch ticket for his birthday

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Talk about the birthday present of a lifetime.

A $5 scratch ticket that an Ipswich woman bought for her husband as a birthday gift ended up being a $1 million winner.

Gjergji Prifti’s lucky ticket made him the second $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “1,000,000 Double Jackpot” instant game, which features chances to win on both the front and back of the ticket. Prifti uncovered his big win on the back.

Prifti chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 less tax withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Richdale Food Shop on Market Street in Ipswich.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

