BOSTON (WHDH) - The fighting in the Middle East following the attack on Iran Saturday is having an effect at the gas pump.

Prices at the pump are jumping as concerns grow over possible disruptions in global crude oil supplies.

The biggest price hike has been seen with natural gas, which rose more than 40 percent in Europe.

People in Massachusetts expressed concern over how this will impact their commutes.

“I feel like gas prices are high enough already around here so the fact that they’re gonna go up even more is pretty scary,” said concerned driver Michael Pantone.

“Nobody wants to see them go up, absolutely not,” another gas shopper said. “And nobody wants to see – well, few people want to see – the conflict either.”

AAA said the average price for a gallon is over $3.00.

