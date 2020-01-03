Iranian Americans in Mass. worried for loved ones back home and their family here in the US

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Iranian Americans in Massachusetts are expressing their concerns following the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani — saying they are worried for both their loved ones back in the Middle East and their family here in the U.S.

Mohammad Tahmili left Iran 34 years ago to attend school in the United States and then opened his own business — Tabrizi Bakery in Watertown.

“I came down here to have a better life. My wife is American. My kids were born here – they’re American,” he said.

But the rest of his family, including his elderly parents, are still in Iran.

Now, as tensions ride between his home country and adopted country, Tahmili says he fears for their safety.

“Bullet doesn’t choose you are innocent, or you are guilty. Bullet kills everybody,” he said.

Tahmili feels equally concerned about his own safety here.

“Other people they’re going to say ‘OK, he’s Iranian,” he said. “Tomorrow if someone dies, he’s gonna blame me, come and break my window.”

Moshen Tehrani came to the U.S. from Iran more than 40 years ago for medical treatment after losing his eyesight.

He has done well, owning and operating restaurants like Molana in Watertown.

But in light of recent events, he feels torn between his two countries.

“Iran is my birthplace, where I was born, my family is there, I have a lot of memories,” Tehrani said. “We don’t want war between Iran and the U.S.”

He said his six brothers and two sisters living in Iran have felt the impact of U.S. sanctions and he is worried things will only get worse.

“Economy is so bad in Iran. There’s no export, no import. A lot of factories went out of business, a lot of people aren’t working,” he said. “They already have enough problems.”

Both Tahmili and Tehrani said they cannot bring their family to Boston due to the travel ban.

