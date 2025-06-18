Residents of Iran’s capital were seen leaving the city as shops and the historic Grand Bazaar in Tehran were closed Tuesday, the fifth day of the intensifying conflict started by Israel.

President Donald Trump urged Iran to surrender unconditionally and said the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding — but doesn’t want him killed “for now.”

Trump’s post on social media came a day after he urged the immediate evacuation of Tehran, home to some 9.5 million people. Israel claimed Tuesday to have killed a top Iranian general as it traded more strikes with its longtime foe.

Witnesses said strong explosions rocked buildings in western and eastern parts of Tehran on Tuesday evening. An Associated Press reporter could hear sounds of explosions and anti-aircraft batteries firing from all directions. On the roads out of Tehran to the west, traffic stood bumper to bumper, and long lines also could be seen at gas stations.

“It looks like no one is living in this city,” one resident told the AP by phone.

Here’s the latest:

US to shut embassy in Jerusalem

The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be shut from Wednesday through Friday.

In a statement posted on its website, the department said that the closure is due to “the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.”

The closure includes the Consular Sections in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. It also means there will be no passport services available.

The embassy also instructed all U.S. government employees and their family to continue to shelter in place.

More sirens in Israel

A new round of sirens has gone off in parts of Israel. There are no immediate reports of casualties. Israel’s fire and rescue service notes reports of several fires in open areas.

Dow drops nearly 300 after oil prices jump as Trump urges Iran’s unconditional surrender

U.S. stocks are slumping under the weight of a jump for the price of oil.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Tuesday following signals that Israel’s conflict with Iran may be worsening and that one of the U.S. economy’s main engines is weakening. That nearly erased the S&P 500’s gain for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 297 points, or 0.7%, as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.

How Israel used spies, smuggled drones and AI to stun and hobble Iran

Israel stunned Iran last week with an intelligence and military operation years in the making that struck high-level targets with precision.

Guided by spies and artificial intelligence, the Israeli military unleashed a nighttime fusillade of warplanes and armed drones smuggled into Iran to incapacitate many of its air defenses and missile systems.

With greater freedom to fly over Iran, Israel bombarded key nuclear sites and killed top generals and scientists. By the time Iran mustered a response hours later, its ability to retaliate — already weakened by past Israeli strikes — was greatly diminished.

This account is based on conversations with 10 current and former Israeli intelligence and military officials, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss clandestine operations.

▶ Read more about Israel’s surprise attack on Iran

A task force will help Americans who want to leave the Middle East

The State Department has created a special task force to assist Americans seeking to leave Israel and other Mideast countries amid the conflict with Iran, although no government evacuations are currently planned.

The task force, run by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, is operating 24 hours to provide information to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents wanting to return to the United States.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce wouldn’t tell reporters Tuesday how many people had sought advice from the task force.

There are some 700,000 Americans, many of them dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, now in Israel and thousands more in other Mideast countries, including Iran.

Iran’s military leaders vow Israel will soon see more attacks

“The operations carried out so far have been solely for the purpose of warning and deterrence,” Gen. Abdul Rahim Mousavi, the commander in chief of Iran’s army, said in a video. “The punishment operation will be carried out soon.”

Another round of Israeli strikes in Iran

As Israel’s military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, announced a new wave of strikes on Iran at 8:45 p.m. local time, a series of explosions and anti-aircraft fire boomed throughout Tehran, shaking buildings across the capital.

The Israeli military said its warplanes had targeted 12 missile launch sites and storage facilities in the country.

British warplanes are arriving in the Middle East

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healy said that the additional fighter aircraft the U.K. announced it was sending to the Middle East have begun arriving.

Healey told a defense conference in London that he is ensuring “force protection is now at its highest level” and said the move is to “protect our personnel, it’s to reassure our partners, and it’s to reinforce the urgent need for de-escalation.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at the weekend that the U.K would be deploying more military aircraft including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers to the Middle East.

Iran is likely clamping down on internet traffic, group says

NetBlocks, a group that tracks internet disruptions by nations, said it detected a reduction of internet access in Iran.

“Analysis of telemetry shows a significant reduction in internet traffic in Iran,” it said. “The incident comes amid an escalating conflict with Israel and is likely to limit the public’s ability to access information at a critical time.”

Trump says US knows where Iran’s Khamenei is hiding, urges Iran’s unconditional surrender

Trump says the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding but doesn’t want him killed “for now.”

He urged, in a social media posting on Tuesday, Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day Israel-Iran conflict escalates.

Iran tells people to delete WhatsApp over fears it’s sending data to Israel

Iranian state television on Tuesday afternoon urged the public to remove the messaging app WhatsApp from their smart phones, alleging without offering any evidence the app gathered user information to send to Israel.

In a statement, WhatsApp said it was “concerned these false reports will be an excuse for our services to be blocked at a time when people need them the most.” WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, meaning a service provider in the middle can’t read a message.

“We do not track your precise location, we don’t keep logs of who everyone is messaging and we do not track the personal messages people are sending one another, it added. “We do not provide bulk information to any government.”

WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Istagram.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)