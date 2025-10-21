BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter from Ireland accused of rape in Massachusetts took the stand in his own defense Tuesday afternoon.

Terence Crosbie, 39, is accused of raping a woman at Boston’s Omni Parker House Hotel in 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Crosbie flew to Boston with the Dublin fire brigade to participate in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. They say after he was questioned by police in connection with the assault, Crosbie booked an early flight back to Dublin.

Police bodycam video played in court showed Crosbie being arrested on a plane at Logan Airport when he tried to leave the country.

While on the stand Tuesday, Crosbie admitted to buying a ticket three days before his scheduled flight so he would miss the parade. He also admitted to leaving his hotel and arriving to the airport five hours before his scheduled flight.

Crosbie’s first trial was declared a mistrial earlier this year.

