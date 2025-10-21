BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter from Ireland took the stand in his own defense Tuesday afternoon.

Terence Crosbie, 39, is accused of raping a woman at Boston’s Omni Parker House Hotel in 2024.

Prosecutors say Crosbie flew to Boston with the Dublin fire brigade to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

They say after he was questioned by police in connection with the assault, Crosbie booked an early flight back to Dublin.

Police bodycam video played in court showed Crosbie being arrested on a plane at Logan Airport when he tried to leave the country.

A mistrial was declared during his first trial earlier this year. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)