BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter from Ireland accused of raping a woman at a Boston hotel is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

Terrence Crosbie, 37, of Dublin, was in court Tuesday. He was arrested last month at Logan Airport on a plane that was about to take off and was charged with one count of rape. At the time of his arraignment, Crosbie, a member of the Dublin Fire Brigade, was also ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport.

On Friday, March 15 Boston police interviewed a 28-year-old woman at Massachusetts General Hospital who told them she had been sexually assaulted at the Omni Parker House earlier that morning. Detectives secured video surveillance from the hotel and from the The Black Rose, a bar and restaurant in Boston, where both Crosbie and the victim were on Thursday evening.

Police learned that Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland earlier Thursday with other members of the Brigade and that he was scheduled to leave on Tuesday. After being interviewed by police on Saturday, Crosbie booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. that night, days before his scheduled departure date. At the airport, Crosbie boarded an even earlier flight, departing at around 7 p.m. State police stopped the plane on the Logan tarmac and removed Crosbie.

